ALFRED — A Sanford man who is being held at the York County Jail while he awaits trial on kidnapping, terrorizing and assault charges has been indicted by the York County grand jury for trafficking in prison contraband.

The grand jury handed up the indictment against Dylan Austin, 27, of Sanford, this month. The indictment does not specify what substance Austin is accused of trafficking in the jail.

Dylan Austin

He is scheduled to stand trial in York County Superior Court in Alfred on Feb. 13 for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and other charges. Austin is accused of being one of three men who held a Sanford resident against his will for several hours in an abandoned Emery Street apartment, stabbed him and beat him with a pipe on Jan. 11, 2018.

The kidnapping victim, identified by prosecutors as Justin Richardson, 29, told Sanford police that his captors claimed he owed them $3,000 for drugs and an additional $5,000 for making them wait for the money, according to an affidavit on file at York County Superior Court in Alfred.

Austin and Cody Boudreau, 23, of Sanford each were charged with Class A felony kidnapping, Class B felony aggravated assault with a weapon, Class C felony criminal threatening, Class D misdemeanor assault and terrorizing and Class E misdemeanor theft of less than $500. Another suspect, Shantel Rodriguez, 24, was charged with the same six counts and an additional assault charge.

In December, Judge Jeffrey Moskowitz sentenced Boudreau to 10 years in prison with all but three years suspended. Boudreau had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing and theft.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: