AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills’ nominee to head the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday he’ll seek tougher water quality standards along 60 miles of the Penobscot River to better protect the health of tribal communities.

But Jerry Reid’s proposal appears unlikely to sway tribal members who are critical of the role he played in disputing sustenance fishing rights asserted in court cases by the Penobscot Nation.

“All of these actions indicate that sustenance fishing rights are, indeed, a big deal in the real world and they demonstrate Mr. Reid’s willingness to fight against the improved water quality standards that are necessary to support them,” said Sherri Mitchell, a Penobscot Nation member and attorney who works on indigenous rights.

Members of the Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee are in the midst of a day-long hearing on Reid’s nomination to serve as commissioner of the DEP. Reid is the first Cabinet nominee to face significant opposition.

As the leader of the natural resources division within the attorney general’s office, Reid advises agencies on legal issues connected to the environment and represents the state in court. His work over the past 24 years earned him endorsements from a wide range of environmental and legal organizations supporting his nomination to become the next DEP commissioner.

However, Reid’s involvement in two legal cases – dealing with the Penobscot Nation’s jurisdiction over their namesake river and water quality standards in the river – drew a sizable crowd to testify against Reid.

Anticipating the opposition, Reid told committee members that his representation of the state in the Penobscot cases “was a function of my job in the AG’s office and the role of commissioner is very different.” Reid said he supported Mills’ intention to work to improve the state’s relations with the tribes and pledged to meet with tribal leaders to discuss ways to work together on environmental issues.

But Reid also said he would propose tighter water quality standards along 60 miles of the main stem of the Penobscot – the section that flows through tribal territory – and along sections of the St. Croix River important to sustenance fishing for the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

Reid said he hopes the changes would “fill the gap and hopefully resolve the issue” of the court case, which is still pending on appeal.

“These standards would be more protective of human health and sustenance fishing by many orders of magnitude as compared to what we have previously relied upon for that purpose,” Reid said.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: