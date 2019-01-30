NEW HIRES

Heidi Steele joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty as a senior vice president. She is based in its Camden office.

Steele was previously a top producing broker serving the broader Knox and Waldo county markets for more than 10 years.

Monica Dambach joined Portside Real Estate Group as an associate broker in its newly opened office in Cape Elizabeth.

Dambach previously worked at a local real estate agency.

Otelco has hired Tracy Peters as director of sales.

Peters has 18 years of experience in various sales and sales management roles at Oxford Networks and First Light Fiber. She is a resident of Gorham.

Sean Roukey recently joined Siemens Industry Inc.’s Building Technologies as a sales executive.

He will handle new and existing commercial customers throughout New Hampshire. He previously worked at Honeywell.

Nic Dalzell joined RPF Environmental Inc. as a project manager.

Dalzell recently completed training to become an EPA accredited asbestos inspector. He brings 18 years of experience.

PROMOTIONS

Josh Chase was promoted to vice president of Chase Custom Homes & Finance Inc. in Westbrook.

Chase joined the business more than 10 years ago. He worked his way up from laborer to construction foreman. He also manages the company’s Auto Shine Car Wash locations in Topsham and Windham.

