Regardless what special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation may or may not achieve regarding collusion with Russia, it is doing something Donald Trump called for in his campaign: “draining the swamp.”
What Mr. Trump hadn’t foreseen was Mr. Mueller draining the “swamp” that the president brought with him to the White House.
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
