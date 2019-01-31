LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 14 of her 24 points in the second quarter, Dana Evans added 20 points and No. 3 Louisville held No. 2 UConn to 38 percent shooting in a 78-69 victory Thursday night.

After starting 0 for 4 from the field in the first quarter, Durr made three consecutive 3s to open the second and put the Cardinals (20-1) up 32-24. Evans scored 12 points in the second half, hitting a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining for a 70-59 lead, to help Louisville end a 17-game losing streak in the series.

Jazmine Jones and Sam Fuehring followed with two free throws each for a 13-point lead and the Cardinals added four more from the line in the final 1:30 to seal their first series victory against UConn (18-2) since the inaugural meeting in the 1993 NCAA tournament. Jones finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Fuehring added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Napheesa Collier had 20 points, and Crystal Dangerfield added 19 for the Huskies. They had won their previous seven since losing at Baylor.

UConn was 7 of 22 from the field in the fourth quarter and was outrebounded 46-40 overall.

(5) NOTRE DAME 101, CLEMSON 63: Arike Ogunbowale had 23 points, and the visiting Fighting Irish (20-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from their second loss of the season by blowing out the Tigers (14-7, 5-3).

The Fighting Irish reached 20 wins for a 13th straight season and used an 18-2 start to avoid their first two-game losing streak in more than eight years.

(7) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 59, WAKE FOREST 50: Kiara Leslie scored 23 points to help the visiting Wolfpack (21-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Demon Deacons (10-11, 1-7).

Leslie scored 17 of her points in the second half for the Wolfpack, who never trailed after spotting the Demon Deacons an early 1-0 lead.

(11) MARYLAND 75, WISCONSIN 57: Kaila Charles scored 22 points, Shakira Austin posted a double-double and the host Terrapins (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten) beat the Badgers (11-11, 2-8) for their fourth straight win.

ST. JOSEPH’S 105, RIVIER 68: Hannah Marks scored 22 points in the first half, and Julia Champagne 15, as the Monks (20-0, 8-0 GNAC) blasted the Raiders (3-15, 1-7) at Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Monks took a 32-12 lead in the first quarter. Then, after Rivier made the first basket of the second quarter, St. Joseph’s scored the next 13 points for a 45-14 lead.

Marks finished with 30 points, Champagne 17, Kelsi McNamara 12 and Emily Benway 12 for the Monks.

Kaylee Kacavas’ 30 points led Rivier.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 75, NEW HAMPSHIRE T.I. 49: Amanda Brett’s 40 points powered the SeaWolves (19-2, 14-1 YSCC) past NHTI (10-11, 6-7) at South Portland.

SMCC built a 54-44 lead over the first three quarters before closing out the game on a 21-5 run.

Abigail Ramirez scored 13 for the SeaWolves and Emily Hogan had 10. Hogan also had 14 rebounds, with Brett pulling down 13. Michaella Biron and Olivia Langevin scored 11 points each for the Lynx, with Melissa Martel and Jillian Douzanis scoring 10 apiece.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 94, NEW HAMPSHIRE T.I. 79: Atencio Martin scored 16 points as the SeaWolves (18-3, 13-1 YSCC) raced to a 52-32 halftime lead over NHTI (20-4, 11-2) at South Portland.

The Lynx never got closer than 15 points in the second half.

Martin finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Ryan Cloutier added 21 points for SMCC, Anderson Kavutse 14 and Gregory Trinidad 12. J’Quavious Thurmond scored 22 for the Lynx, C.J. Adams 13 and Deric Jackson 12.

(13) HOUSTON 73, TEMPLE 66: Corey Davis Jr. scored 24 points, DeJon Jarreau added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and the host Cougars (21-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) avenged their only loss of the season by beating the Owls (15-6, 5-3).

