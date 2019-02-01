BATH – Retired U.S. Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan is getting a firsthand look at construction of a warship that’ll one day bear his name.

The former Armed Services Committee chairman says he can think of no greater honor than being a Navy ship’s namesake.

He was joined by his three daughters, the ship’s sponsors, on Friday at Bath Iron Works. Also attending were Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and all four members of Maine’s congressional delegation.

Most press members were restricted from attending the event, although Bath Iron Works released a short one-minute clip of some of the secretary’s remarks to workers.

“Know two things – while you’re looking at yourself in the mirror or putting your makeup on or shaving – that your ships, your product, your work, is on patrol, keeping sea lanes clear, providing peace through presence and allowing Americans to live the way that they want to live,” Spencer told shipyard workers, as reported by The Times Record. “And know that they appreciate it.”

According to Maine’s congressional delegation, Spencer brought doughnuts for shipyard employees.

The keel-laying ceremony harkens back to the days of sailing vessels when construction began with a keel.

Friday’s ceremony took place in front of a 4,000-ton hull segment. The 9,500-ton destroyers in the Arleigh-Burke class can easily top 30 knots while simultaneously waging war with enemy ships, submarines, missiles and aircraft.

Nathan Strout of The Times Record contributed to this report.

