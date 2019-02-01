Recreational cod fishing will remain off limits in one of New England’s most significant bodies of water for at least the first several months of this year.

Possession of cod in the Gulf of Maine was prohibited during 2018. The New England Fishery Management Council met this week to consider recreational fishing rules for species such as cod and haddock.

The fishery council says the long federal shutdown has left recreational fishermen wondering what will happen on May 1, which is the start of the 2019 fishing year. The council says rules for Gulf of Maine cod and other species will remain in effect unless they are replaced with new measures. That means Gulf of Maine cod are still off limits.

It’s still legal to fish cod on Georges Bank.

