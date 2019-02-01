Maine Sen. Susan Collins raised $1.8 million in campaign funds for a potential 2020 re-election bid in the fourth quarter of 2018, the most lucrative quarter of fundraising for the longtime Republican senator.

The record haul happened during the same quarter that Collins cast a high-profile vote in favor of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative who was narrowly confirmed to the court amidst controversy about allegations that he sexually attacked a teen at a party when he was in high school.

Amy Abbott, deputy treasurer of Collins for Senate, said the Kavanaugh vote “certainly generated enthusiasm and activism from both supporters and opponents of his nomination.”

Collins voted in Kavanaugh’s favor on Oct. 6 in a 50-48 vote, two days after she gave a prominent speech supporting the nominee on the Senate floor.

Although the vote evidently inspired a flood of political contributions, not all of them flowed to the Republican incumbent.

A crowdfunding campaign tied to her vote and organized by national and Maine liberal groups has so far raised $3.8 million for whichever candidate emerges from the 2020 Democratic primary. National Democrats are targeting Maine as a potential Senate pickup. Collins is now the sole Republican representing New England in the U.S. House or Senate.

Collins, first elected to the Senate in 1996 and who has usually clobbered her Democratic opponents, has said that she is preparing to run for re-election, but hasn’t yet made a final decision on whether to run.

While no major Democratic candidates have announced, potential candidates include Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon and Susan Rice, national security adviser during the Obama administration.

Abbott said the Collins for Senate team stepped up fundraising efforts in the fourth quarter.

“We made an effort to have a strong quarter because we wanted to send the message that Senator Collins will be prepared to run a vigorous campaign in 2020. The response was even stronger than we expected, and we are very pleased with the results. The fact that we received donations from all 50 states, and that the average donation was $92, shows the breadth and depth of support that Senator Collins enjoys in Maine and across the country,” Abbott said in a statement.

Collins raised a total of $2.9 million in 2017 and 2018

Marie Follayttar Smith, executive director of progressive group Mainers for Accountable Leadership, which helped with the crowdfunding campaign against Collins, said Collins is now tied to President Trump and more vulnerable to defeat after numerous votes in lockstep with the conservative president.

“She can no longer be called a moderate,” Follayttar Smith said. “The people understand this is a very different Susan Collins than who they voted for (in 2014), and they deserve more from their elected officials.”

Collins declined to say whether she would endorse Trump in 2020 during a national media interview on the PBS NewsHour this week. Collins did not support Trump’s presidential bid in 2016.

Collins has taken high-profile votes for and against Trump’s legislative priorities. Most recently, Collins was one of six Republicans to break ranks and vote with a Democratic proposal to re-open the federal government during the partial government shutdown without including money for the border wall Trump desired. Collins also voted for the Republican plan to re-open the government with Trump’s wall funding.

Aside from her Kavanaugh vote, Collins also voted in favor of a Republican tax cutting bill in late 2017. But she was one of three Republicans to buck the party and voted to save the Affordable Care Act in a dramatic vote in July, 2017.

Brian Duff, a political science professor at the University of New England, said Collins will be a formidable candidate, but Democrats have an opening.

“I do think there is a good chance Collins will have a much tougher race this year, despite her ample money on hand and good track record,” Duff said. “While her support for Brett Kavanaugh will bring some anger and emotion to the campaign to oust her, I think it is her vote for the tax bill that will actually cost her the most in the campaign.

“That bill, with its massive tax cuts for corporations and the very wealthy, is very unpopular. The effects she promised, like a bump for worker pay, and new investments by business, have not come to pass. The deficit has risen sharply as a result of the bill.”

But Duff said it’s unknown whether Democrats will find a candidate who can ‘make the case’ against Collins. Also, he said much can happen between now and 2020, including the economy and Trump’s approval rating during the election year.

