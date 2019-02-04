DAVIE, Fla. — When Brian Flores was asked how he celebrated winning the Super Bowl, he paused for several seconds and laughed.

“I kissed my wife on the field,” Flores said.

Then it was on to the next challenge, and a big one – fixing the Miami Dolphins. Flores, the New England Patriots’ linebackers coach and defensive play-caller, was hired Monday as Miami’s head coach.

He accepted the job hours after helping the Patriots shut down the high-scoring Los Angeles Rams for a 13-3 victory in the title game Sunday night in Atlanta.

“It has been a whirlwind 24 hours,” Flores said with a smile at a news conference that drew two dozen cameras.

“Looking at this crowd here, you’d think we won the Super Bowl,” Miami owner Stephen Ross said. “I’ve never seen this many people in this room. … To me, you start an organization by signing a great leader. I believe we’ve found that leader.”

Flores was the first person the Dolphins interviewed after they fired Coach Adam Gase on Dec. 31. They decided on Jan. 11 to offer the job to Flores but had to wait until New England’s season ended to complete an agreement.

“I wasn’t in a rush to become a head coach,” said Flores, 37. “I had a good job in New England.”

Flores said the Dolphins’ job was appealing because he shared a vision with General Manager Chris Grier on how to build a winner.

PATRIOTS DEFENSIVE BACK Devin McCourty said he won’t go to the White House if the Super Bowl champions are invited by President Trump, and teammate and twin brother Jason said he highly doubts he would make the trip.

A day after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams for their sixth NFL title, Devin McCourty said flatly that he would not join the team for a White House visit.

His brother hedged only slightly.

“I haven’t thought about it, but I highly doubt it,” he said, at which point Devin playfully accused him of lying and Jason agreed there was virtually zero chance he would go.

Patriots fans are gearing up for another victory parade through Boston – the city’s second in about three months – to celebrate the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hynes Convention Center, according to the city’s website.

Boston officials say the parade will kick off from Boylston Street – at Hereford Street – turn left onto Tremont Street to Cambridge Street, and end on Cambridge Street.

The website says several roads will close to traffic about 9 a.m. They include Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street; Tremont Street, Boylston Street to Court Street; Cambridge Street, Court Street to New Chardon Street.

City officials say each road will be reopened – likely starting with Boylston Street, followed by Tremont and Cambridge streets – after people leave and there’s a chance to clean to roadways.

Fans making their way to the historically well-attended parade are urged to consider using public transportation.

BENGALS: Cincinnati hired Zac Taylor as its coach, heading in a different direction after failing to get a playoff win during Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons.

They targeted the Rams’ quarterbacks coach as Lewis’ replacement, but weren’t able to close a deal until LA’s season ended with a 13-3 loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

CHIEFS: Kansas City instituted a lifetime ban against a fan accused of flashing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during last month’s AFC championship game.

The Kansas City Star reports the Chiefs said the team is also working with authorities to charge the fan “as aggressively as possible,” but the decision is ultimately up to prosecutors in Jackson County.

RATINGS: The New England Patriots’ competitive but action-starved Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams was seen by 100.7 million people on television and streaming services, the smallest audience for football’s annual spectacle in a decade.

A boycott by disgruntled New Orleans Saints fans, a campaign by fans of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and a game with only one touchdown combined to shrink the audience.

GIANTS: New York released veteran linebacker Connor Barwin.

Barwin signed to a two-year contract with the Giants in July.

Share

< Previous

Next >