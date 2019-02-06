The University of Maine football program has landed former Scarborough High quarterback Zoltan Panyi as part of its newest recruiting class.

The Black Bears, coming off a 10-4 season that saw them reach the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the first time, announced their recruiting class Wednesday on National Signing Day. Panyi threw for 1,415 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior at Scarborough, leading the Red Storm to the 2017 Class A football state championship. He played last fall at Bridgton Academy.

Former Scarborough High quarterback Zoltan Panyi has been announced as one of UMaine's football recruits on National Signing Day. (Photo by Derek Davis/Staff photographer)

“Zoltan is one of the top high school student-athletes in Maine that used a year of prep school to really develop his game,” said first-year head coach Nick Charlton in a tweet. “Zoltan will be a dynamic quarterback for the Black Bears.”

Panyi, 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, was one of two quarterbacks to sign with the Black Bears, the other being Joe Fagnano of Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This story will be updated.

