ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu will miss the rest of the season after tearing a ligament and cartilage in his right knee.

Koivu tore his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, and is expected to have surgery Friday, the team said Wednesday. He was hurt a day earlier while colliding with Sabres forward Tage Thompson in the first period of Minnesota’s 5-4 shootout loss at Buffalo.

Koivu, 35, has spent his 14 NHL seasons with Minnesota, and is the franchise leader in numerous categories.

PENGUINS: Goaltender Matt Murray missed practice while being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Murray, who played Tuesday in a loss to Carolina, will travel on the team’s three-game trip that starts Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan described Murray as “day to day,” and said he is not dealing with a concussion.

Center Evgeni Malkin, who has missed three games with an upper-body injury, also will travel with the team, as will defenseman Justin Schultz, who is nearing his return from a fractured left leg.

PREDATORS: Nashville made a pair of trades adding size and toughness by acquiring Brian Boyle from the Devils for a second-round pick in June and bringing back forward Cody McLeod from the Rangers in exchange for a seventh-rounder in 2020.

McLeod, 34, played 54 games for Nashville in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

The team also announced that forward Zac Rinaldo will have season-ending shoulder surgery.

OBITUARY: Andre Boudrias, the former Vancouver Canucks captain and Montreal Canadiens assistant general manager, died Tuesday at 75.

The Montreal native had 151 goals and 340 assists in 662 regular-season games with Montreal, Minnesota, Chicago, St. Louis and Vancouver, scoring a career-high 30 goals for the Canucks in 1972-73.

After retiring as a player, he joined Montreal’s scouting department and spent 12 years as an assistant general manager.

