We are writing in response to the Feb. 1 letter by Frank Heller regarding Gov. Mills’ approach to the opioid crisis.

We applaud his reference to the effectiveness of evidence-based treatments, which can help patients with substance use disorder live healthy and productive lives. However, we object to his statements regarding “a ‘woman’s view’ ” and the approach that “liberal Democrats” are most likely to use.

First, we believe that women and men are equally capable of having sympathy for the suffering of others. Having sympathy is important to motivating us to work on solutions to problems.

Second, characterizing others with labels and then drawing conclusions about how people with that label will act is both inaccurate and polarizing.

Gov. Mills has already demonstrated her understanding of the complexity of the opioid crisis. By expanding health insurance coverage through Medicaid on her first day in office, she has taken action to solve one of the factors contributing to the crisis: lack of access to treatment. She has also tapped the expertise of many people dealing with the various aspects of the problem to work together to find and implement solutions.

The problem of substance use disorder will always be with us, but we believe that we can create a system that achieves much better outcomes. Gov. Mills has started us on the right path.

Jane Pringle, M.D.

Jim Pringle, M.D.

Windham

