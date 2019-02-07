A New Hampshire man is in custody after leading Old Orchard Beach police officers on a chase through several towns Wednesday afternoon.

Old Orchard Beach police received a call around 2:35 Wednesday reporting Edward Lapore was on his way to a home at 173 East Grand Ave. to make contact with a woman. Lapore, 39, of North Conway, New Hampshire, had multiple active warrants related to protection from harassment charges and domestic violence stalking related to the woman, said Capt. David Hemingway.

An officer attempted to stop Lapore, who was driving a Toyota pickup truck, but he refused to stop, Hemingway said. Officers pursued Lapore through Scarborough, Buxton and Standish before he crashed his truck on Manchester Road.

Lapore was arrested at the scene and taken to Maine Medical Center for medical evaluation. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Hemingway said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges related to the chase are anticipated.

Police did not immediately provide Lapore’s hometown or age.

