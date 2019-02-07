CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Emese Hof and Beatrice Mompremier had double-doubles Thursday night for No. 25-ranked Miami, which applied smothering defense to beat No. 4 Notre Dame 72-65 in women’s basketball.

The Fighting Irish were held to a season-low point total and shot 37 percent, also a season low. Miami won despite shooting just 39 percent, including 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

Hof had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Mompremier added 18 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th double-double, the most in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Students swarmed the court after the win – this matched the highest-ranked team that Hurricanes (20-5, 8-2 ACC) have beaten, having also topped No. 4 Notre Dame in 2015.

The Fighting Irish (21-3, 8-2) also lost to unranked North Carolina.

(2) LOUISVILLE 76, (15) SYRACUSE 51: Asia Durr scored 15 points to help Louisville (22-1, 9-1 Atlantic Coast) beat visiting Syracuse (17-5, 6-3).

(24) FLORIDA STATE 75, (9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 70: Nausia Woolfolk scored 22 points, including a career-high tying five 3-pointers, and Florida State (20-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast) scored 10 straight points late in the fourth quarter to knock off North Carolina State (21-2, 8-2) at Tallahassee, Florida.

(10) MARYLAND 72, NORTHWESTERN 57: Stephanie Jones had 16 points and nine rebounds, reserve Sara Vujacic made all four of her shots in the decisive first half and Maryland (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) rolled past Northwestern (14-9, 7-5) at College Park, Maryland, for its sixth straight victory.

(12) SOUTH CAROLINA 75, MISSISSIPPI 42: Nelly Perry led a balanced offense with 13 points and South Carolina (17-5, 9-1 Southeastern) warmed up for a showdown with Connecticut with an easy win over Mississippi (8-16, 2-8) at Columbia, South Carolina.

MISSOURI 70, (18) TEXAS A&M 65: Sophie Cunningham scored six of her 22 points in the final minute of overtime and Missouri (17-7, 6-4 Southeastern) won at Columbia, Missouri, to end a seven-game winning streak by Texas A&M (18-5, 7-3).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(12) HOUSTON 77, CENTRAL FLORIDA 68: Corey Davis Jr. scored 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Houston (22-1, 9-1 American Athletic) had another strong defensive effort to beat Central Florida (16-5, 6-3) at Orlando, Florida.

