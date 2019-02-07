The morning after the New England Patriots completed their epic Super Bowl comeback over the Atlanta Falcons, Coach Bill Belichick delivered one of his most legendary quotes.

“As great as today feels and as great as today is, in all honesty we’re five weeks behind on the 2017 season compared to the rest of the teams in the league,” Belichick said, not 10 hours after the Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, he didn’t revisit this line following Sunday’s 13-3 Super Bowl win over the Rams.

But the fact is, change is coming. The roster will be retooled over the next few months. The Pats aren’t simply going to run it back with their current squad. They’re loaded with picks at the top of the draft (they own the Bears’ second-round selection, the Lions’ third-round pick, and should have a pair of third-round compensatory picks coming through).

Also, about 30 percent of their roster will enter free agency.

So as the Patriots begin their offseason, let’s examine their free agents:

TOP PRIORITY

DE Trey Flowers: The Pats were fine letting go of Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins when their rookie contracts ended.

So who’s to say they won’t move on from Flowers and keep rolling? Could happen.

But Flowers is a much more consistent, well-rounded defensive end than Jones ever was in New England. He plays the run effectively and rushes from the inside on third down. He single-handedly wrecked games against the Packers and Vikings, to name a few.

And the rest of the defensive ends are unproven. Adrian Clayborn had moments as a pass rusher but was phased out late in the regular season. Deatrich Wise is solid. Derek Rivers didn’t make an impact in what was essentially his rookie year. Keionta Davis and Ufomba Kamalu are projects.

Flowers was the most valuable player on the Patriots’ front seven. He’s also considered a top-10 player available in free agency. It will take a lot for the Pats to retain him.

KEY PLAYERS

OT Trent Brown: A year ago, a 29-year-old Nate Solder signed with the Giants for nearly $35 million guaranteed. Solder’s replacement, Brown, was just as good, if not better, in Foxborough. His friends and family noted how happy he was playing for the Patriots.

So now Brown, 26, ventures into free agency. He’ll get a massive deal somewhere. With first-round pick Isaiah Wynn waiting in the wings, Brown’s next contract might not come with the Pats.

K Stephen Gostkowksi: He’s been one of the most reliable kickers in the league for a decade. His most recent contract also made him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Gostkowski’s 84.4 percent conversion rate on field goals ranked 20th among qualifying kickers this past season. He probably won’t command another top-of-the-market deal. Still, Gostkowski should have leverage. There isn’t a clear path to the Patriots acquiring a kicker who is better than Gostkowski. There aren’t many available.

And the Patriots don’t want to fall into a situation like Chicago found itself in last year; Cody Parkey missed seven field goals in the regular season and a game-winner in the playoffs.

WILD CARD

WR Josh Gordon: The Patriots can probably bring back Gordon if they want.

He’s a restricted free agent, which means the Patriots control his rights. If they place a first-round tender or second-round tender on Gordon, they won’t need to worry about another team swooping in to sign him. The Pats can also claim “first right of refusal,” allowing them to match any offer sheets. Gordon is serving an indefinite suspension. It’s unclear when he’ll play again.

CONTRIBUTORS

P Ryan Allen: Played one of his best games in the Super Bowl. He’s a candidate to return.

DT Malcom Brown: A four-year starter, Brown hits unrestricted free agency for the first time. The Pats declined his fifth-year option last offseason.

CB Jason McCourty: At age 31, McCourty might be one-and-done in Foxborough. He delivered one of the plays of the year in the Super Bowl.

CB Jonathan Jones: There’s every reason to believe Jones will be back. He’s a restricted free agent and the Pats used him in key roles in the AFC final and Super Bowl. They may need to place a second-round tender on Jones to prevent other teams from making offers.

WR Chris Hogan: His third year with the Patriots was his least productive. Hogan turned 30 in October. That’s around the age the Patriots move on from complementary receivers. In the 2016 offseason, the Pats released the 29-year-old Brandon LaFell and replaced him with Hogan. A similar transition could occur.

WR Phillip Dorsett: One of the most interesting names on the list. Dorsett caught 76 percent of his targets and delivered some key plays, including a 29-yard touchdown in the AFC final. He’s highly regarded in the locker room and at 26 probably still has room to improve.

DT Danny Shelton: The 335-pound run-stuffer finished the year strong. He saved his best game for the Super Bowl.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson: Will Patterson pitch himself as a running back in free agency? He showed promise playing the position. He’s tall for a back (6-foot-2), but is a strong runner with breakaway speed and receiving skills. He would be in the Tevin Coleman mold if he made a full-time switch.

OT LaAdrian Waddle: Trent Brown and Marcus Cannon stayed healthy in 2018 so Waddle didn’t play much. But he’s proven to be a capable starter when called.

LB Albert McClellan: Standout special teamer who arrived midseason. Perhaps the Patriots will re-sign the 32-year-old McClellan.

LB Ramon Humber: Another midseason acquisition who shined on special teams.

LB John Simon: Carved out a nice role after signing in September.

UNDER THE RADAR

CB Eric Rowe: Groin injuries in 2017 and 2018 disrupted Rowe’s development. He’s a long, rangy corner who may still have some upside. But the Patriots are pretty much set at cornerback with Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones (likely), Duke Dawson and Keion Crossen.

RB Jeremy Hill: Hill looked great in the summer and probably would have contributed if not for a torn ACL suffered in the opener. The Patriots like to house maximum running back depth due to the frequency of injuries at the position. Perhaps Hill returns as a backup to Sony Michel.

