BRUNSWICK — Top-ranked Bowdoin pulled way with an 8-1 run in the third quarter to beat Connecticut College 69-58 Friday night in a NESCAC women’s basketball game.

The Polar Bears (23-0, 9-0 NESCAC) padded a 41-36 lead with the run early in the third quarter to top the Camels (12-10, 3-6).

Abby Kelly had 18 points to lead Bowdoin, which trailed 17-15 at halftime but rallied to a 37-30 halftime advantage,.

Maddie Hasson added 17 points and Samantha Roy tossed in 16.

Caroline Pangallo had 20 points for Connecticut College.

TRINITY 59, BATES 49: The Bantams (19-4, 6-3 NESCAC) used a 16-2 second-quarter run, paced by seven points from Bailey Hyland, to grab a 33-19 halftime lead to down the Bobcats (11-12, 2-8) at Lewiston.

Melaine Binkhorst led Bates with 10 points and seven rebounds.

WESLEYAN 78, COLBY 59: Olivia Gorman had 11 of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter as the Cardinals (14-9, 4-5 NESCAC) used a 24-15 run to break open a game they led 38-32 at halftime and downed the Mules (10-13, 2-7) at Waterville.

Reserve Jackie Albanese led Colby with 16 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TRINITY 76, BATES 73: Kyle Padmore scored 18 points, Donald Jorden had 14 points, Christian Porydzy added 11 as the Bantams (16-7, 5-4 NESCAC) edged the Bobcats (7-16, 3-7) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Nick Lynch scored 20 points for Bates.

BOWDOIN 76, CONN. COLLEGE 68: Zavier Rucker and Jack Simonds scored 17 points apiece, and David Reynolds added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Bobcats (15-8, 4-5 NESCAC) cruised past the Camels (7-16, 0-9) at New London, Connecticut.

COLBY 90, WESLEYAN 80: Matt Hanna scored 14 of his 19 points, and Sam Jefferson had 12 of his 15 points as the Mules (16-7, 4-5 NESCAC) cruised to a 54-28 halftime lead over the Cardinals (15-8, 5-4) and held off a second-half surge for a win at Middletown, Connecticut.

MEN’S HOCKEY

WESLEYAN 3, BOWDOIN 1: Tyler Levine scored a pair of goals in the span of 18 seconds midway through the second period to stake the Cardinals (15-4-2, 13-0-2 NESCAC) to a two-goal margin as they handled the Polar Bears (6-13-2, 3-11-1) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Pat Geary scored from Chris Wallace and Bradley Potter to cut the deficit for Bowdoin later in the period, but Quincy Gregg answered in the third period for Wesleyan.

NICHOLS 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: J.B. Baker’s tying goal 10:34 into the third period helped the Bisons (10-10-3, 8-5-2 CCC) rally from a 2-0 deficit and force an overtime draw against the No. 13 Nor’easters (16-5-2, 10-4-1) at Biddeford.

Ryan Bloom and Tyler Seltenreich scored for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE 8, CASTLETON 4: Tyler Mathieu had a hat trick as the Huskies (4-16-3, 4-12-1 New England Hockey) topped the Spartans (4-16-4, 2-13-2) at Rutland, Vermont.

TRINITY 3, COLBY 2: Michael Grande scored a power-play goal 2:12 into overtime to lead the Bantams (13-3-5, 9-2-4 NESCAC) past the Mules (8-9-4, 5-7-3) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Mark Leprine and Kienan Scott had goals for Colby.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE 2, MAINE 1: Christina Putigna scored a short-handed goal on a Maureen Murphy feed 4:46 into the third period to give the Friars (19-9-1, 1-8-1 Hockey East) the lead for good as they held off the Black Bears (14-13-3, 7-13-3) at Orono.

Celine Tedenby scored for UMaine.

MIDDLEBURY 6, COLBY 2: The Panthers (14-3-3, 9-2-2) jumped to a 6-0 lead, on goals from six players, as they rolled past the Mules (10-8-3, 7-8-0) at Middlebury, Vermont.

Elizabeth Brashich and McKinley Karpa scored for Colby.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1, BOWDOIN 0: Elena Gualtiere scored from Kylie Wilkes 1:31 into overtime as the Camels (10-8-2, 6-5-2 NESCAC) edged the Polar Bears (3-17-1, 2-11-0) at Brunswick.

Kerri St. Denis turned aside 31 shots for Bowdoin, and Bailey Mertz stopped 28 shots for the shutout for Connecticut College.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 5, SALVE REGINA 4: Kyra Yu and Jessie Scott each scored two goals – Yu the tying goal with 4:00 remaining in regulation, and Scott with the winning goal in overtime as the Nor’easters (15-6-1, 5-3-1 CHC) erased a 3-1 deficit to come from behind and edge the Seahawks (5-17-2, 2-8-1) at Middletown, Rhode Island.

Bella Crugnale also scored for UNE.

Angela Augusta, Taylor Chisholm, Rebecca Hasting and Lexie Anderson all scored for Salve Regina.

