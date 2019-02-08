BANGOR – A convicted murderer who is accused of escaping a Maine prison has been arraigned.
Sixty-five-year-old Arnold Nash pleaded not guilty to intentionally leaving the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston in September.
WABI-TV reports Nash was in the final year of a 45-year sentence for previous crimes.
Police say Nash was recaptured after four days. He had previously escaped from prison in 1981.
Nash is being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor on $100,000 bail.
-
Cops & Courts
Murderer charged with escaping Maine prison with 1 year left on sentence
-
Business
Probes by Maine Bureau of Insurance recover $1.6 million from companies in 2018
-
Local & State
Maine's next 2-year budget focuses on education funding and Medicaid expansion – with no new taxes
-
Business
Facing opposition, Amazon seems to reconsider NY headquarters site
-
Nation & World
Acting attorney general: I have 'not interfered' with Mueller investigation