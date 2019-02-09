Powerful winds are blowing in northern New England, causing several thousand power outages.

Meteorologist James Brown from the National Weather Service said a cold front has brought blustery conditions to the region.

He said gusts include a 56 mph recording in Meredith, New Hampshire, 53 mph at Matinicus off the Maine coast, and 51 mph in Bethel and Augusta, Maine. The biggest gust of all, 136 mph, was recorded atop New Hampshire’s Mount Washington.

Central Maine Power is reporting that about 5,000 customers are in the dark. Other utilities are reporting scattered power outages.

Brown said the winds will begin diminishing in the afternoon. The National Weather Service wind advisory is due to be lifted at 6 p.m.

