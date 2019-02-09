INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Authorities say a suburban Minneapolis resident reported a strange intruder in her basement. It was a horse.
Inver Grove Heights police arrived at the woman’s home late Friday night to find a pale-colored horse walking through various rooms as officers watched through windows from the outside.
Police Sgt. Adam Wiederhoeft says the investigation is ongoing and it isn’t clear how the horse got into the house, but that the animal’s owner came by to remove it.
A message on the police department’s Facebook page read: “No horses or officers were hurt in this incident and the horse was safely returned to the corral!”
-
Varsity Maine
Wrestling: Noble repeats as Class A South champion
-
Nation & World
Brazil soccer dorm where 10 died was registered as parking lot
-
Nation & World
Red flag: More states pass seizure laws to solve gun problem
-
College
Saturday's Maine college roundup: UMaine women's basketball earns sixth straight win
-
Animals
What's that noise coming from the basement? Oh, it's just a large horse