Re: “Letter to the editor: Religious freedom at risk from forced vaccination” (Feb. 5):

I do not know to what Seth Johnson is referring when he says his religious freedom would be violated. It would be helpful if he would explain.

However, as every schoolchild knows, it is illegal to yell “fire” falsely in a crowded venue. All our freedoms are not without limit. The constraints generally have to do with not endangering the lives of others.

In my understanding, children who are not vaccinated are not only endangered themselves, but they endanger others. Because vaccination is not 100 percent perfect, that is no reason to claim it is not good.

Sallie Smith

Freeport

