Because of an expected snowstorm Tuesday, Concord Coach Lines is canceling its afternoon bus run from Portland to New York City.

The bus leaving Portland at noon bound for New York City is canceled, as is the 1:45 p.m. bus leaving New York City for arrival in Portland at 7:45 p.m.

The morning routes Tuesday are unaffected, according to a news release from the bus service. More information is available at concordcoachlines.com

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: