Because of an expected snowstorm Tuesday, Concord Coach Lines is canceling its afternoon bus run from Portland to New York City.
The bus leaving Portland at noon bound for New York City is canceled, as is the 1:45 p.m. bus leaving New York City for arrival in Portland at 7:45 p.m.
The morning routes Tuesday are unaffected, according to a news release from the bus service. More information is available at concordcoachlines.com
-
Business
York County and Atlantic federal credit unions plan merger
-
Nation & World
Opportunity, NASA's record-setting Mars rover, is declared dead after 15 years
-
Health care
Anti-vaxxers are spreading conspiracy theories on Facebook
-
Local & State
For 2nd time this month, a Maine man dies after re-entering burning house to find dog
-
Business
Business cluster inside a Portland thrift store offers hope to budding entrepreneurs