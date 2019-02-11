At this moment, the Maine Public Utilities Commission is meeting behind closed doors to determine what the North Woods is worth. There are a few intervenors from groups opposed to Central Maine Power’s proposed power corridor (New England Clean Energy Connect), but most seem to be concerned with how much they will be paid for allowing a huge and dangerous clearcut through the North Woods, to bring power not to Maine but to Massachusetts.
The entire meeting seems to me like a conference between a medieval suitor and a woman’s father to determine how large the dowry should be for permission to wed.
If such a meeting must take place, it should be public. Better still, it should not be held at all. Maine is not for sale.
Christopher Hyde
Pownal
