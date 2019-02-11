An Orono-based technology startup called CourseStorm, which produces easy-to-use class registration software for learning institutions, community programs and other organizations, has received $1.2 million of venture capital funding, the company said Monday.

CourseStorm, whose clients include the Maine Adult Education System and New York’s Museum of Modern Art, said in a statement that the early series round of financing came from Brunswick-based CEI Ventures, the Maine Venture Fund and LearnLaunch of Boston. The investment will enable the high-growth company to keep up its momentum and make learning accessible to more people, it said.

CourseStorm is used by small and medium-sized local programs to register students and process payments for classes. Typical users include programs for community education, workforce development, health and wellness, after-school activities and corporate training. CourseStorm has clients in 44 states, and the company said it has registered more than 225,000 students for classes.

“Increasingly people are getting education and enrichment outside of school. We are thrilled to receive this investment to help us with our ultimate mission and contribute to helping people become well-rounded citizens of the 21st century,” CourseStorm co-founder and CEO Brian Rahill said in a statement. “People are living longer and changing jobs and are seeking new skills to stay in the workforce. Local education programs, job retraining, and certificate programs are filling a gap, often with a small staff and paper-based forms. Our platform gives them greater capacity and streamlines access to learning for everyone.”

CourseStorm recently was presented with the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurship Award, and the company said it plans to create 20 new jobs over the next three years in the Bangor region.

