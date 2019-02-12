Crashes on the Maine Turnpike and I-295 caused delays during the Tuesday morning commute.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Maine Turnpike Authority reported a crash in the southbound lanes between Exit 53 in Falmouth and Exit 48 in Portland. The collision, reported just after 7:30 a.m., involved two vehicles.

A separate crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. at Mile 13 southbound in Cumberland, according to turnpike officials. That accident caused slow traffic for several miles, but was cleared by 9 a.m.

A third crash involving multiple vehicles was reported at 7:45 a.m. at Mile 45 northbound between the Scarborough and Portland exits, according to the turnpike authority.

The accidents were cleared and traffic flow had resumed by 10 a.m., according to the turnpike authority.

