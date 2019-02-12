LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking tired and beaten while trailing Louisville by 23 points, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski told his players they would win the game.

Whether he believed it or not didn’t matter. The Blue Devils bought in and found their energy in the final 10 minutes to mount one of their biggest comebacks ever.

Cam Reddish made a tying 3-pointer with 1:28 left and the go-ahead free throws with 14 seconds remaining, helping the No. 2 Blue Devils overcome a second-half deficit to beat the No. 16 Cardinals 71-69 on Tuesday night.

“I think our mentality changed,” Reddish said. “We didn’t want to go home with a loss. We had to fight for Duke, just give it our all for the name on our chest.”

After making 2 of 17 shots to open the second half, Duke (22-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got hot to make 9 of 13 and shut down the Cardinals over the final 9:54. Zion Williamson (27 points, 12 rebounds) ignored foul trouble and instead drew whistles in his favor, making 8 of 9 from the line before Reddish added a couple of 3s in between free throws – the last two of which followed an official review of a play under Duke’s basket.

Christen Cunningham tried to tie it for Louisville (17-8, 8-4), but his jumper in the lane bounced off the rim and into Williamson’s hands as the final seconds ticked off. The Blue Devils celebrated loudly as they left the court after completing the second-biggest second-half comeback in program history.

“It just took us playing hard,” Williamson told ESPN after the game. “They were playing harder than us. Louisville’s a very great team, but we just had to play harder than them.”

Not even Coach K could grasp that rally.

“I did think we could play better,” he said. “I was positive, but I don’t know, belief. … At that point, I may have been telling them a lie.”

The ploy worked because the Blue Devils also clamped down defensively with a combination of press and 2-2-1 zone that forced 13 second-half turnovers and left the Cardinals forcing passes and shots.

“Give Duke great credit. Their kids never quit,” Louisville Coach Chris Mack said. “They battled, they turned us over what seemed like a thousand times in the last four or five minutes. I’m stunned.”

Reddish scored 16 of his 22 points after halftime and RJ Barrett added 13 for Duke, which won its eighth in a row despite shooting a season-low 37 percent from the field.

Jordan Nwora had 23 points and Dwayne Sutton 15 for Louisville, which dropped its second straight. The Cardinals shot 42 percent, but just 9 of 24 in the second half.

(19) LSU 73, (5) KENTUCKY 71: Kavell Bigby-Williams’s tip-in at the buzzer lifted LSU over the Wildcats at Lexington, Kentucky.

With the game tied after Keldon Johnson made two free throws with 6 seconds left, Skylar Mays drove the length of the court. His shot missed but Bigby-Williams got the offensive rebound and scored to give the Tigers their first win over the Wildcats since 2009. It was just the sixth time ever that LSU (20-4, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) has beaten Kentucky (20-4, 10-2).

Tremont Waters, who finished with 15 points to lead the Tigers, hit two free throws with 20 seconds left to give LSU a two-point lead before Johnson’s free throws tied it.

(10) MARQUETTE 92, DEPAUL 73: Markus Howard scored 36 points, Sam Hauser had 17 and the Golden Eagles (21-4, 10-2 Big East) beat the Blue Demons (13-10, 5-7) at Chicago.

(11) MICHIGAN STATE 67, (20) WISCONSIN 59: Cassius Winston scored 23 points to help the visiting Spartans (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) beat the Badgers (17-7, 9-4) .

(24) MARYLAND 70, (12) PURDUE 56: Jalen Smith scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and the host Terrapins (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten) used a strong defensive performance to end an eight-game winning streak by the Boilermakers (17-7, 10-3).

(25) BUFFALO 76, AKRON 70: CJ Massinburg scored 21 points, Dontay Caruthers added 15 and the visiting Bulls (21-3, 9-2 Mid-American Conference) turned up their defensive intensity in the second half to beat the Zips (14-10, 6-5).

