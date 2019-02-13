AUGUSTA — State legislators have asked a woman hired to give lobbyists free sexual harassment training not to come back following complaints over her presentation.
Karen Ryla from the Bangor-based Work Performance Solutions was hired to lead the training sessions as part of a new law passed last year.
Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby told the Bangor Daily News that lobbyists told him after Thursday’s session the training was not tailored enough to the power dynamics and work relationships in the State House.
Taryn Hallweaver with the Maine People’s Alliance posted on Twitter that fellow lobbyists had to make corrections and counter “over-the-top” examples provided.
Libby says the remaining sessions will be led by the Legislature’s human resources director, Jackie Little.
