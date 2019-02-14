FORT MYERS, Fla. — Mookie Betts won a World Series in October, became a first-time dad nine days later, earned his first AL MVP award and was part of a team that won a professional bowling event.

What can he do for an encore with the Boston Red Sox?

“He can do whatever he wants in sports,” Manager Alex Cora said. “He can golf. He can shoot the basketball and he won a tournament in bowling. He can do it all. He’s just gifted.”

“Yeah, it’s been fun. It’s been a great year,” Betts said Thursday. “It’s a new year now, so you have to look at it in hindsight and smile about it, know what’s going on now and take care of things, and view things that way.”

He hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBI last year. Betts likely will be dropped a slot to second in the batting order behind Andrew Benintendi.

Betts was a part of a Red Sox team that won a club-record 108 games and Boston’s fourth World Series title in 15 season. During the offseason, his girlfriend Brianna Hammonds gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter they named Kynlee Ivory. He won the AL MVP, his third Gold Glove and teamed this month with pro bowler Tommy Jones, winning the PBA Celebrity Invitational.

After finishing second to Mike Trout in the 2016 AL MVP vote, Betts put pressure on himself the following season and hit a career-worst .264 with 24 homers and 102 RBI.

“Having the struggles, I kind of know what to expect, what not to do,” he said. “Hopefully I’m going to use that to my advantage and have another good year. I think just going out and playing, continuing to work hard. I think I’m a different player now than I was then. Fortunately I was able to have a great year.”

DUSTIN PEDROIA, who appeared in only three games last year because of a knee injury, arrived at Boston’s spring training and immeditately took grounders and hit liners off the left-field wall.

Pedroia, 35, underwent a left knee cartilage restoration procedure on Oct. 25, 2017. He then had scar tissue removed during an arthroscopic surgery in late July in Arizona. He began running in mid-January.

Manager Alex Cora said Pedroia “looks good.”

Also arriving was Steve Pearce, the World Series MVP.

“It was a fun offseason,” Pearce said. “I think a little bit’s changed but I would say for the most part I had a fun offseason.”

LISTENING TO the Red Sox this season will sound a little different. Among the broadcasters in the radio booth, besides longtime play-by-play man Joe Castiglione, will be a rotating cast including Sean McDonough, Josh Lewin and Mario Impemba.

In addition, WEEI talk-show host and former Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni will be among the rotating cast, as will be WEEI’s Dale Arnold, NESN’s Tom Caron and Dave O’Brien, the TV voice of the Red Sox for NESN. Catiglione signed a contract extension and will begin his 37th season calling Red Sox games.

DAVID PRICE changed his Red Sox uniform number from 24 to 10 and didn’t explain why.

“I’m going to let you guys figure it out. It’s not that tough,” he told reporters. “If you know me at all, I think you can get it.”

It led to number of guesses that Price rejected.

TWINS: Minnesota locked up a pair of young position players for the long term by agreeing to five-year contracts with right fielder Max Kepler and shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Kepler’s contract is worth $35 million and includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. Polanco’s deal, which is valued at $25.75 million, has a 2024 option that could become guaranteed as well as a 2025 club option.

INDIANS: Injured shortstop Francisco Lindor arrived at spring training, six weeks before the opener.

Lindor, a three-time All-Star, strained his right calf while working out recently in Florida. The team said last week the injury would keep him out 7 to 9 weeks. He won’t be on the field for the start of camp.

ANGELS: Right-hander Matt Harvey will be sidelined for at least a week as a precaution because of a glute strain he felt during agility drills. He said he expects to be ready by Opening Day.

“It’s nothing to be alarmed about,” Harvey said. “It’s unfortunate it’s this early and with a new team, and I have to miss a little time. I’ll pick up right where I left off.”

ROYALS: Kansas City and reliever Jake Diekman agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $2.75 million and includes a mutual option for 2020 plus bonuses that could make it worth $10 million over two seasons.

Kansas City made room on its 40-man roster by placing right-hander Jesse Hahn on the 60-day injured list. Hahn is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

CUBS: Left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract.

The deal isn’t guaranteed, meaning Cedeno could be released for termination pay before Opening Day.

