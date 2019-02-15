Debt-burdened, Payless closing all stores in U.S.

Payless ShoeSource is shuttering all of its 2,100 remaining stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, joining a list of iconic names like Toys R Us and Bon-Ton that have closed in the last year.The Topeka, Kansas-based chain said Friday it will hold liquidation sales starting Sunday and wind down its e-commerce operations. All of the stores will remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May. There are 11 Payless stores in Maine, including shops in Biddeford, South Portland, Westbrook and Windham. The debt-burdened chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April 2017, closing hundreds of stores as part of its reorganization.

Share

< Previous

Next >