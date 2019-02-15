NEW HIRES

NBT Bank in Portland has hired John “Jack” Lufkin as vice president and senior commercial banking relationship manager.

Lufkin comes to NBT Bank from KeyBank, where he served as vice president and commercial loan officer. Prior to that, he was employed by Gorham Savings as regional business banking officer.

PROMOTIONS

Michael Buescher and Julia Pitney, associate attorneys at Drummond Woodsum, were promoted to shareholders.

Buescher has been with the firm for seven years and represents public schools and private sector employers in Maine in all aspects of labor law, employment law and school law.

Pitney is a trial attorney who joined the firm two years ago. She represents clients in a wide range of civil litigation matters in state and federal court including matters involving commercial, real estate, employment and probate disputes.

The Kennebunk Land Trust has named Sarah Stanley director.

Stanley previously worked as the land trust’s development and administrative manager. She is a Registered Recreational Maine Guide, is certified in CPR and wilderness first aid, and holds a private pilot’s license and seaplane rating.

