NEW HIRES



Chalmers Insurance Group hired Katie Piper as a personal lines new business sales manager.

Piper, of Cumberland, has both her property and casualty and her life and health insurance licenses. She brings 17-years experience in insurance.

PROMOTIONS

Lelia DeAndrade was promoted to vice president of community impact at Maine Community Foundation.

DeAndrade, of Portland, was previously senior director of grantmaking services. She will provide leadership for the foundation’s grantmaking and community impact operations.

Lisa Bellefleur was promoted to vice president of mortgage lending at Town & Country FCU.

Bellefleur re-joined the credit union in 2015 and most recently served as mortgage services liaison.

Sevee & Maher Engineers announced the promotions of Brian Pierce and Lisa Jacob to principal.

Pierce, of Gray, is a chief engineer. He has been with the firm for 20 years.

Jacob, of Cumberland, is a senior geologist and geophysicist, joined the firm in 2014. She is a Maine certified geologist with over 20 years of experience.

Geiger has promoted Kerry Worden to regional sales vice president for the southeast.

Worden joined Geiger in 1994, initially working in the Maine headquarters. In 2007, Worden was promoted to regional service manager and has worked with all the field offices around the country.

Michael O’Brien Sr. was promoted to branch general manager at Siemens Industry, Inc.

O’Brien’s career with Siemens began in 1994. He has been a sales account executive for the last seven years with a focus on the healthcare vertical market.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The Portland Water District was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.

The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

