BRUNSWICK — Taylor Choate scored 22 points, Maddie Hasson had 20, and top-seeded Bowdoin set the NESCAC women’s basketball tournament scoring record with a 96-75 quarterfinal victory over eighth-seeded Connecticut College on Saturday.

Samantha Roy added 18 points and Abby Kelly 15 for the Polar Bears (25-0), who will host the lowest remaining seed in a semifinal next Saturday.

The Camels finished 13-11.

ST. JOSEPH’S 90, LASELL 48: Kelsi McNamara and Julia Champagne each scored 20 points, and the Monks (25-0, 12-0 GNAC) beat the Chargers (7-17, 2-10) to finish with a perfect conference record for the second straight season.

The Monks are the top seed in the GNAC tournament and will host No. 8 Johnson & Wales on Tuesday.

MAINE 67, ALBANY 61: Blanca Millan had 18 of her game-high 31 points in the first half as Maine (19-7, 12-1 America East) opened a 32-21 lead over the Great Danes (11-14, 8-4) at Albany, New York, on the way to its eighth straight win.

USM 89, WESTERN CONNECTICUT 69: Kristen Curley had a season-high 25 as the Huskies (15-10, 11-5 Little East) rolled past the host Colonials (11-14, 5-11) and secured the third seed in the LEC tournament. Southern Maine will host No. 6 Castleton on Tuesday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 100, COLBY-SAWYER 84: Darian Barry scored 22 points, and the Monks (18-7, 7-4 GNAC) cruised past the Chargers (13-12, 7-4) at Standish.

The Monks are the GNAC’s No. 6 seed and will play a quarterfinal at No. 3 Johnson & Wales on Tuesday.

HAMILTON 93, COLBY 88: Matt Hanna had a game-high 28 points for the seventh-seeded Mules (17-8) as they fell to the second-seeded Continentals (22-3) in a NESCAC quarterfinal at Clinton, New York.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT 109, USM 81: Jayvon Pitts-Young scored 15 points for the Huskies (6-19, 3-13 Little East) in a loss at Western Connecticut State (16-9, 10-6).

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

JOHNSON & WALES 5, USM 0: Samantha Kawejsza and Kathryn Mason each scored twice to lead the No. 5 Wildcats (10-13-3) past the No. 4 Huskies (9-11-6) in an NEHC quarterfinal at Gorham.

NICHOLS 3, UNE 2: Mel McAleer scored the go-ahead goal 4:44 into the third to lift the Bison (14-8-3, 8-3-1 CCC) past the Nor’easters (15-9-1, 5-6-1) at Harrisville, Rhode Island.

ST. ANSELM 3, COLBY 1: Elizabeth Brashich scored 8:29 into the first for the Mules (12-9-3), but the Hawks (23-3-1) answered with two quick strikes later in the period and went on to win at Waterville.

MEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 5, BOWDOIN 4: Austin Ricci scored twice for the Polar Bears (6-16-2, 3-14-1 NESCAC) in a loss to the Camels (7-16-1, 3-14-1 NESCAC) at Brunswick.

TUFTS 3, COLBY 3: Cal LeClair scored the tying goal 3:03 into the third to help the Jumbos (6-15-3, 3-13-3 NESCAC) rally from a 3-0 deficit against the Mules (10-9-5, 7-7-4) at Alfond Arena in Waterville.

