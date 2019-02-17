Officials at the Two Bridges Regional Jail confirmed Sunday evening that an inmate at the Wiscasset facility tried to kill himself earlier in the day.
Jail Administrator James Bailey in a news release said that the inmate, who is not being identified, attempted suicide Sunday. No time was given.
“A Waldo County inmate attempted suicide, the inmate received emergency medical attention by jail staff and emergency medical technicians, and was then transported to Maine Medical Center,” Bailey said. His condition was not available, but Bailey said the inmate was being treated Sunday night at the Portland hospital.
Bailey said no additional information would be released since there is an active, ongoing investigation into the suicide attempt.
Once the investigation is completed, more information will be released, Bailey said.
-
Nation & World
Senate panel to investigate claim Rosenstein raised possibility of Trump ouster
-
Politics
Political, legal hits continue after Trump's emergency declaration
-
Cops & Courts
Waldo County inmate attempted suicide, jail official says
-
Local & State
Maine's whooping cough cases more than doubled in January
-
College
Sunday's college roundup: Albany avenges men's basketball loss to Maine