Officials at the Two Bridges Regional Jail confirmed Sunday evening that an inmate at the Wiscasset facility tried to kill himself earlier in the day.

Jail Administrator James Bailey in a news release said that the inmate, who is not being identified, attempted suicide Sunday. No time was given.

“A Waldo County inmate attempted suicide, the inmate received emergency medical attention by jail staff and emergency medical technicians, and was then transported to Maine Medical Center,” Bailey said. His condition was not available, but Bailey said the inmate was being treated Sunday night at the Portland hospital.

Bailey said no additional information would be released since there is an active, ongoing investigation into the suicide attempt.

Once the investigation is completed, more information will be released, Bailey said.

