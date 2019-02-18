AUGUSTA — No. 5 Traip Academy came back from a big early deficit and then another to start the fourth quarter, rallying to beat No. 4 Boothbay, 70-60.

Will Stuart sparked the Rangers (15-5) in the fourth quarter with 14 of his team-high 27 points, including a key sequence when he made a 3-pointer and then quickly stole the ball and swooped in for a layup to give Traip a 64-57 lead with 2:05 to play.

Traip will face the winner of Monday’s final quarterfinal pitting No. 1 Winthrop against No. 9 Dirigo the regional semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the ACC.

No. 4 Boothbay (14-5) was led in scoring by Steve Reny, who notched 30 points, but could not take advantage of a significant size advantage either in terms of inside scoring or rebounding.

Traip Academy started with multiple turnovers and the significantly taller Boothbay squad ran the court well to sprint to a 13-3 lead.

After a timeout, the Rangers settled and started picking apart Boothbay’s 2-3 zone with some good entry passes to the high post and backdoor cuts, and had the lead trimmed to 17-16 after a quarter.

By the half, Traip had swung the score 19 points, with a 37-28 lead.

In the second quarter, a 3-pointer from sixth-man Kevin McKenney gave Traip its first lead, 21-19. Boothbay’s Steve Reny kept attacking the rim for 10 points in the quarter but Traip got contributions from multiple player. Will Stuart and Jordan Polanco hit 3s, Isaac Henderson worked the back of the zone for two buckets and Will Davis added three points.



