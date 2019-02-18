BLACKSBURG, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 23 points and No. 3 Virginia pulled away in the second half to beat No. 20 Virginia Tech 64-58 on Monday night.

Ty Jerome added 16 points and De’Andre Hunter had 10 for the Cavaliers (23-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast), who swept the regular-season series with their state rivals and won for the sixth time in their last eight visits to Cassell Coliseum.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (20-6, 9-5), who played their sixth game in a row without floor leader Justin Robinson (injured foot). Ahmed Hill added 16 points, but the Hokies made just 3 of 27 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

(22) WISCONSIN 64, ILLINOIS 58: Brad Davison scored 18 points, Khalil Iverson added 16 and the host Badgers (18-8, 10-5 Big Ten) ground out a win over Illinois (10-16, 6-9).

AP POLL: Duke has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Blue Devils earned 58 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to earn a third stint at the top this season. Duke replaced Tennessee, which had spent four weeks at No. 1 but fell to fifth after Saturday’s loss at Kentucky.

Gonzaga moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Virginia and John Calipari’s Wildcats.

Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina, Houston and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

MICHIGAN STATE: Forward Nick Ward had surgery on his broken left hand and is expected to miss at least a few weeks.

WOMEN

(5) NOTRE DAME 95, (9) N.C. STATE 72: Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and the Fighting Irish (24-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast) took over with 12 unanswered points in a dominating third quarter at North Carolina State (22-3, 9-3).

Marina Mabrey added 21 points for Notre Dame, which led 41-36 at halftime. But it wasn’t long before Notre Dame’s offense got rolling, frequently getting loose in transition to build a lead that steadily grew into a lopsided margin.

AP POLL: Buoyed by the second-longest winning streak in the country, Rice has entered the AP poll for the first time in school history.

The Owls have won 15 straight games and are ranked 25th in Monday’s poll.

Baylor remained the top team in the country, garnering 26 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. Oregon moved up to second, getting the other two No. 1 ballots. UConn was third, while Louisville slipped to fourth after losing to Miami on Sunday.

Share

< Previous

Next >