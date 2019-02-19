A Harmony man was killed Monday night in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 201 in Bingham.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Michael Handy, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident, 1.5 miles north of the state rest area on Route 201, was reported at about 8 p.m. Monday.

Lancaster said early reports were of a multi-vehicle, head-on crash with personal injury.

Deputies responded along with Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance and the Bingham Fire Department. Two vehicles were involved: a red, 4-door, 2007 Toyota Camry and a silver, 4-door, 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.

Handy was driving the Toyota, Lancaster said. The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta — Jocelyn Jones, 31, of Bingham — was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by Bingham firefighters, Lancaster said.

Jones was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with non-life threatening injuries.

Lancaster said the investigation revealed that it was a head-on crash in the center of the roadway. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Cpl. Joseph Jackson and Deputy Brian Crater of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office reconstructed and mapped the crash scene Tuesday. Deputy Isaac Wacome is the primary investigator for this crash.

“It is yet to be determined who is responsible for the crash,” Lancaster said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Assisting agencies were Penobscot Sheriff’s Office with the notifications, Skowhegan Police Department at Redington Fairview Hospital and Solon Fire with traffic control.

Lancaster said late Tuesday that because of the extreme cold weather conditions Monday night, reconstruction work could not be done until later Tuesday.

“The mapping equipment did not like the cold weather last night,” he said. “In the following days, interviews, vehicle inspections and scene evidence will be reviewed.”

