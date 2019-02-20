Nik Hester scored five points in the final 15 seconds of the first half, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that staked Falmouth to a comfortable lead, and the No. 3 Yachtsmen held off No. 2 York for a 48-37 win in a Class A South boys’ basketball semifinal Wednesday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Hester finished with 20 points, including 12 in the first half as Falmouth took advantage of York’s cold shooting (5 of 20) to build a 26-13 lead. After York cut its deficit to four in the fourth quarter, Hester answered with a basket and then came up with a big block at the other end. Mike Simonds hit six straight free throws in the final 80 seconds to secure the win.

Falmouth will face No. 1 Greely or No. 5 Kennebunk in the regional final at 8 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

