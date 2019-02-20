A former Fairfield man who was sentenced to 55 years in prison last year for the 2016 murder of his wife is appealing his conviction to the state’s highest court.

Luc Tieman, 35, is taking his appeal to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court through his attorney, Clifford Strike of Portland, challenging emails and Facebook messages that were brought as evidence against him during his trial in April in Somerset County Superior Court.

Valerie Tieman

Oral arguments are set to be heard March 5.

Valerie Tieman, who was 34, was shot twice in the head and neck and found buried in a shallow grave behind Luc Tieman’s parents’ home in Fairfield.

