CHICAGO — Lawyers for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett were meeting Wednesday with prosecutors and police investigators, a police official said.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said he didn’t know if Smollett was attending the meeting or the specifics of what was being discussed. He declined to confirm reports that subpoenas had been issued for the actor’s phone and bank records.

Smollett’s lawyers didn’t reply to requests for comment Wednesday.

Smollett, who is black and gay and plays Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox TV show, said the men attacked him at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 as he was walking home from a sandwich shop in downtown Chicago.

Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television issued a statement Wednesday saying Smollett “continues to be a consummate professional on set” and that his character isn’t being written off the show.

Investigators went through private and public surveillance video from the area where Smollett said he was attacked but couldn’t find footage of the beating. They questioned two men last week.

