NEW HIRES

Christina Griffith joined Maine Seacoast Mission in Bar Harbor as program director for new education initiatives.

Griffith brings a strong background in education including experience as a high school principal and a consultant. From 2010 to 2016, she worked with the New Mexico Simon Scholars program. Most recently, she collaborated with the Native American Community Academy Network.

Charles “Charlie” Frattini joined Phi Builders + Architects as director of general contracting.

Frattini brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial and residential construction in the New York City area. He is a former U.S. Marine.

BOARD and COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

Mary Sabins, town manager in Vassalboro, was recently named president of the Maine Municipal Association’s Executive Committee.

Sabins, of Vassalboro, previously served as MMA vice president.

Christine Landes, city manager in Gardiner, is MMA’s new vice president. She has served as city manager in Gardiner since 2018. Prior to that, she served as Bethel’s town manager from 2014-2018.

The Junior League of Portland named Jessica Nason as president-elect. She will serve her term during the 2020-2021 league year.

Nason, of South Portland, is the director of marketing and operations at Portside Real Estate Group. Nason joined the league in 2012 and is currently an active member of the mentoring committee.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS



Deanna Sherman, president and chief executive officer of Dead River Company, was recognized by the Portland Regional Chamber with its Leadership in the Private Sector Award.

Sherman joined the company in 1986 and has worked in leadership roles including district manager, region manager and vice president of the energy division.

The Maine Public Relations Council recognized Paul Badeau with the 2018 Edward L. Bernays Award, the highest honor bestowed to a single practitioner.

Badeau is New England marketing manager for FirstLight.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Share

< Previous

Next >