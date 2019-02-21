A federal judge ordered that longtime Republican operative and Trump confidant Roger Stone may not speak publicly about the investigation or case against him.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington said it would be “foolhardy” to wait for Stone to transgress again in the wake of an Instagram post that appeared to show her photo near crosshairs and suggested both she and the special counsel were biased.

“I’m not giving you another chance,” she said. “I have serious doubts whether you’ve learned any lesson at all.”

If he violates the order in any way, Jackson said, she would order him to jail.

She rejected his claim that the image was not meant to be threatening.

“Roger Stone knows full well the power of words and the power of symbols,” she said. “There’s nothing ambiguous about crosshairs.”

Jackson can continue to raise funds for his defense and speak on other matters, she said.

Stone on Thursday took the stand to apologize for the post and ask that he be allowed to keep talking about his upcoming trial on charges brought by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

“I’m sorry that I abused your trust,” Stone told Jackson. “I’m heartfully sorry. … I can only beseech you to give me a second chance.”

Stone, 66, said the “lapse of judgment was an outgrowth of the extreme stress of the situation.” He said facing criminal charges for the first time in his life has put him under severe emotional and financial strain.

Jackson was not moved. “Thank you, but the apology rings quite hollow,” she said. Based on his subsequent statements and actions, she said, “I don’t find any of the evolving and contradictory explanations credible.”

Both Jackson and prosecutor Jonathan Kravis grilled Stone on how he found the image and why he posted it. Stone gave inconsistent answers, saying first that it was posted by a volunteer and then that a volunteer sent him the image but he posted it himself. He said he can’t remember who gave him the picture or the names of everyone who has access to his phone.

“How hard is it to find an image without crosshairs?” Jackson asked Stone.

“I didn’t recognize it as a crosshairs – I didn’t even notice it until it was brought to my attention by a reporter,” Stone said. He said, as he has before, that he believes it was a “Celtic cross” or “occult symbol,” based on subsequent research.

“It was improper for me to criticize at all, I recognize that,” he said.

Asked for elaboration on the symbol, he replied, “I don’t know your honor; I’m not into the occult.”

Jackson also repeatedly asked Stone why, if he immediately regretted the posting, he went on to defend it in multiple media interviews.

“I felt the media was falsely saying that I was posing a danger which was not my intention, and this was not a crosshairs in my opinion,” Stone responded. “I had no malicious intention.”

Jackson also pressed Stone on why he apologized to her in a letter Monday if he did not mean the image to be threatening. Stone said the apology was drafted by his attorneys and signed by him during a doctor’s appointment, and that he had not read it carefully. But, he said, “I shouldn’t have posted any of it at all – it was a mistake.”

He said he chose the image from a few on his phone, randomly. He could not describe the other images, he told Jackson adding, “I erased all the images of your honor because I did not want to make the same mistake twice.”

Stone said he was “having trouble putting the food on the table and making rent” and needed to be able to make money as a commentator. According to Jackson, he had told pre-trial services his consulting income was $47,000 a month. She asked whether anyone was paying him to talk about his own criminal case, and he said no.

Stone is already under a limited gag imposed by Jackson after being accused of lying about his efforts in 2016 to gather information concerning hacked Democratic Party emails. A caption on the Instagram post of Jackson said Stone faced a “show trial” in her courtroom after his indictment stemming from the special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Defense attorney Bruce Rogow called the post “a single specific instance” and argued that “Mr. Stone should have another opportunity to comply” with the judge’s order.

“Really what he’s asking for is a second chance,” Rogow said.

Kravis countered that both the post and Stone’s subsequent public comments “amounts to … a desire to manipulate media coverage… thereby threatening to taint the jury pool.” He pushed for Jackson to expand her gag order, saying Stone’s apology was “not credible.”

The initial picture was deleted from Stone’s account soon after it went online Monday and reposted again without the background image. Then that post, too, was deleted.

Stone has pleaded not guilty and is currently out on a $250,000 bond, allowed to travel between South Florida, Washington and New York City. He is also allowed to discuss the case publicly, just not in the immediate vicinity of the D.C. federal courthouse.

He was indicted in January on charges of obstructing justice, lying and witness tampering in what prosecutors said was an effort to hide repeated attempts to get information about plans to release the hacked emails. By itself, those actions may not constitute a crime, but authorities say Stone lied to Congress when asked about those efforts. U.S. officials say the hacked emails were taken by Russian intelligence officials and then shared with the global anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, whose founder, Julian Assange, made them public.

According to the indictment, Stone reached out to the group through an intermediary for information on the hacked emails at the direction of an unidentified senior Trump campaign official. He then allegedly lied to congressional staff investigators and encouraged another person to do the same, according to the court records.

