STANDISH — Kelsi McNamara scored seven of her 18 points in the first period as top-seeded St. Joseph’s College opened a 13-point lead and went on to defeat fourth-seeded Suffolk 84-51 in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference women’s basketball semifinal Thursday.

The Monks, who will host second-seeded Emmanuel at 1 p.m. Saturday, reached the league final for the fourth straight year and ran their home win streak to 51 games, the longest of any program on campus.

Hannah Marks scored 20 points for St. Joseph’s (27-0), Emily Benway added 14 and Alyson Fillion 13. Allie Lopes scored 13 for the Rams (19-8).

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 67, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 59: Courtney Carlson scored 20 points as the third-seeded Golden Bears (19-8) pulled away from the second-seeded Nor’easters (15-12) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinal at Biddeford.

UNE, led by Abby Cavallaro with 19 points and six rebounds, came within 61-59 with 1:19 left.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH (CONN.) 91, ST. JOSEPH’S (MAINE) 86: Darian Berry missed a tying 3-pointer for the sixth-seeded Monks (19-8) with 14 seconds left, and Jackson Delshawn sank a pair of free throws in the final seconds for the seventh-seeded Bluejays (16-11) who advanced to the championship game of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament, at Standish.

Jack Casale scored 30 points for the Monks.

BASEBALL

AUGUSTANA 10, BATES 3: Josh Barker drove in a pair of runs with a two-out single and Tyler Nunez followed with a two-run double as the Vikings (3-0) broke a 2-2 tie with a four-run fourth inning against Bates (0-3) at Winter Haven, Florida.

NOTES

JIM BOEHEIM, the Syracuse basketball coach, struck and killed a man along an interstate Wednesday night while trying to avoid hitting the man’s disabled vehicle, police said.

Syracuse police said Jorge Jimenez, 51, was an occupant in a black Dodge Charger with three others when they apparently lost control on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail before midnight on I-690 in Syracuse.

Boeheim struck Jimenez with his GMC Acadia while trying to avoid the disabled car, which was resting perpendicular on the darkened highway. The group had been heading toward the median for safety.

“We have no reason to believe there are criminal charges that will be coming for anyone,” Syracuse Police Chief Kenton T. Buckner said. Police said sobriety tests administered to Boeheim and the driver of the other vehicle were negative.

Share

< Previous

Next >