Kate Hall of Casco won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 4 1/4 inches Saturday at the U.S. indoor track and field championships in New York.

Hall, a two-time NCAA champion who turned pro last summer, took the lead at 21-2 3/4 on her third jump, then improved on her fourth attempt. Quanesha Burks, another former NCAA champ from Alabama, was second at 20-11 3/4.

Hall is also scheduled to compete Sunday in the 60-meter dash.

Hall won the NCAA outdoor title in 2017 while competing for Georgia, then added an indoor championship in 2018 while helping the Bulldogs win their first team title.

Hall also was a high school national champion and broke a 39-year-old high school record when she won the New Balance nationals in 2015 with a jump of 22-5.

Share

< Previous