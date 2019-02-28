An inmate at the Cumberland County Jail sent a threatening letter to a woman he had victimized in a domestic violence attack, Maine State Police said.

State police said in a Facebook post that they issued a warrant for felony terrorizing against 25-year-old Shaun Webster of Buxton.

The victim received the letter at her Hollis home on Jan. 28. The letter was sent by Webster, police said.

“The letter was threatening in nature and was directed to a female that was a prior domestic violence victim of his and a third party,” the release said. State Trooper Doug Cropper investigated and issued an arrest warrant on Feb. 27.

State police said that prior to being incarcerated at the county jail, Webster had been held at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. He was moved to the county jail after he allegedly assaulted a corrections officer in Windham – charges are pending.

Webster was held Thursday night at the Cumberland County Jail without bail, according to an intake worker.

Share