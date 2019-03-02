We hear it again and again. Enough with the so-called tax cut already!
We are paying about $1,500 more in federal income tax this year (after the tax cut) than last year, taking into account any difference in gross income.
Are we alone here? We would love to hear from others.
Steev Sutton
Cape Elizabeth
