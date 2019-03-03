NEW YORK — Alex Ovechkin is so good he scored the winning shootout goal Sunday without putting the puck in the net.

Ovechkin finished Washington’s fourth straight victory with one unusual play, and Braden Holtby made 22 saves in the Capitals’ 3-2 victory against the New York Rangers.

Ovechkin was skating to his right in the fourth round of the tiebreaker when Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev threw his stick at the puck, knocking it away. Ovechkin was credited with the goal after a review.

“I know 100 percent it’s a goal,” Ovechkin said. “I was surprised of the first reaction of the referees. It was nice we have replay.”

FLYERS 4, ISLANDERS 1: Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots and Philadelphia won at Uniondale, New York, helping knock the Islanders out of first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Scott Laughton and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers are 4-0-1 in their last five games to move within five points of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

DUCKS 2, AVALANCHE 1: Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist as Anaheim won at home to snap a five-game losing streak.

Silfverberg leads the team in goals with 17 and became the ninth player to score 100 goals with Anaheim.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, CANUCKS 0: Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots to earn his second straight shutout and lead Vegas at home.

Fleury moved within one victory of tying Jacques Plante for eighth on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

SENATORS 3, PANTHERS 2: Rudolfs Balcers scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period as Ottawa won at Sunrise, Florida, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Brian Gibbons and Zack Smith also scored for the Senators.

