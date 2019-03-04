Thousands of people, including firefighters from across the nation and Canada, are expected to attend a public memorial service for a Berwick firefighter, Capt. Joel Barnes, who was killed Friday while fighting an apartment building fire in Berwick.

Berwick Town Manager Stephen G. Eldridge and Berwick Fire Chief Dennis Plante said in a statement Monday that the memorial service will be held Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. A private family Mass will be held Sunday prior to the public ceremony.

Immediately following the services, a procession will go to Calvary Cemetery in South Portland where Barnes will be buried with full fire department honors.

The announcement of Barnes’ memorial service came on the same day that fire investigators returned to the scene of the fatal Berwick fire on Bell Street.

Maine State Fire Marshal Joseph E. Thomas said state investigators are working with agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to build a digital model of the building to try to simulate the fire to learn more about how it progressed.

Barnes died while working with a team fighting the fire from inside the building. Firefighters said Barnes was leading another firefighter when conditions suddenly worsened.

Thomas said there has been no determination yet on the cause or origin of the fire, which is believed to have started on the top floor of the three-level building.

An autopsy was performed on Barnes on Saturday by the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but the cause and manner of his death has not been released and Thomas said he had not yet been briefed on the findings.

Crews from 17 communities battled the flames at 10 Bell St. after the fire was first reported about 11 a.m. Friday. Four other firefighters were treated for injuries and released from a hospital.

Barnes was a 2005 graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School and previously had worked at the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department.

Barnes, 32, was a paramedic and served as the Berwick Fire & Rescue training officer and emergency medical services coordinator.

Barnes’ family is asking that any donations made in his name go to the Berwick Volunteer Firefighters Association, care of Kennebunk Saving Bank, 2 School St., Berwick, Maine, 03901.

