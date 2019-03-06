Portland writer Monica Wood, whose second play “The Half-Light” premiered last week at Portland stage, talked about her writing process, her mutually supportive marriage and the importance of teaching the arts, among other things, in front of a sold-out audience Tuesday at One Longfellow Square in Portland.

Portland Press Herald arts reporter Bob Keyes interviewed Wood on stage for the latest installment of MaineVoices Live, a series put on by the newspaper. The next guests are chefs and winners of Food Network’s “Chopped” Matt Ginn of Evo in Portland and the Chebeague Island Inn and Christian Hayes of Yarmouth’s Dandelion Catering and The Garrison (opening this summer) on April 23.

Wood, who grew up in the western Maine mill town of Mexico and now lives in Portland, is the author of beloved memoir “When We Were the Kennedys” and the novel “The One-in-a-Million Boy.” Her first play, “Papermaker,” was the best-selling play in the history of Portland Stage.

“The Half-Light” is showing through March 24.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: