Nearly four years after he last threw a baseball in a major league game, South Portland native Charlie Furbush announced his retirement Thursday via Twitter.

“I’ve decided to hang ’em up,” he wrote. “After countless injections, years of rehab, two rotator cuff surgeries and four anchors put into my arm, all that’s left is a crunchy shoulder that doesn’t fire like it used to.”

Charlie Furbush spent five seasons in the major leagues, mostly as a left-handed reliever with the Seattle Mariners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A left-handed pitcher for the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers, the 32-year-old Furbush spent five years in the majors. He came up with Detroit, who made him a fourth-round draft pick in 2007, and reached the big leagues in 2011. That summer, just before the trading deadline, the Tigers shipped him to Seattle in a six-player deal.

Furbush started 10 more games for the Mariners before they converted him to a reliever and he became a mainstay of their bullpen for the next three-and-a-half seasons. In all, he appeared in 247 major league games with a 13-24 record and a 3.97 ERA. Furbush recorded 268 strikeouts in 2602/3 career innings while walking just 89 batters.

In July 2015, he went on the disabled list with an initial diagnosis of biceps tendinitis, later discovered to be a partial tear of his rotator cuff. He never pitched in the majors again.

While in Seattle, he was active in community affairs and became the team’s union representative to the Major League Baseball Players Association. In 2015, the Mariners nominated him for MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award for community service. He is engaged to a Seattle television sportscaster, Michelle Ludtka.

Furbush did not respond to a request for comment. His statement on Twitter thanked his parents, his brothers, his fiancée and “all of my closest friends, former teammates and coaches who made this journey the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Growing up, Furbush played at South Portland High, St. Joseph’s College in Standish and Louisiana State University, which recruited him after two successful summers in the Cape Cod League. He had ligament-replacement surgery (a.k.a. Tommy John surgery) on his elbow and missed his second year as a professional, in 2008.

In 2012, Furbush was one of six Seattle pitchers who combined on a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2016, he made eight minor-league rehabilitation appearances before undergoing further tests that eventually led to surgery. After a year of rehabilitation, Furbush again went under the knife.

“A career-ending injury is never ideal but I’m a pitcher and that’s part of the gig,” he wrote. “I was able to play baseball my whole life and I feel so lucky to have made it as far as I did. Talk about a dream come true!”

Furbush also thanked fans for their support.

“I have nothing but amazing memories, including the plethora of hilarious nicknames I’ve earned a long the way,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

