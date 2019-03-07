KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kirsten Pelletier pitched her third career no-hitter, and Bates scored all its runs in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a 4-0 softball win Thursday against Alverno.

Pelletier, a junior from Messalonskee High, struck out eight and walked two against the previously unbeaten Infernos (5-1).

Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, right, blocks a shot by Iowa's Connor McCaffery during Wisconsin's 65-45 win Thursday night. Associated Press/Andy Manis

Bates (2-6) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Mary Collette singled home Janell Soto and Julia Panepinto.

In the sixth, Kennedy Ishii hit an RBI single and scored on a double by Panepinto.

The Bobcats lost their second game of the day, 6-4 in eight innings against Bridgewater.

WPI 9, ST. JOSEPH’S 2: Caraline Wood had three hits and an RBI, and the Engineers (3-4) used a five-run fourth inning to pull away from the Monks (2-5) at Plant City, Florida.

Ashley Emery went 2 for 2 with a run scored for the Monks.

ST. JOHN FISHER 9, ST. JOSEPH’S 5: Jessica Sardina hit an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run double in the third as the Cardinals (3-2) cruised past the Monks (2-6) at Plant City, Florida.

St. Joseph’s, led by Madisyn Charest with two hits and two RBI, took a 3-1 lead into the third inning, when the Cardinals broke it open with a six-run outburst.

Emily Jefferds had an RBI single for the Monks.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE: Coach Jim Boeheim will not be charged in a fatal highway accident and the case is closed, said Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

Boeheim was driving home after a Feb. 20 game when he accidentally struck Jorge Jimenez, 51, around 11:20 p.m. The 74-year-old Hall of Fame coach swerved his SUV to avoid the black Dodge Charger that had skidded to a stop on the slick roadway and was resting perpendicular across most of two lanes. He then struck Jimenez, who had exited the Dodge and was standing near the guardrail. Jimenez died a short while later at a nearby hospital.

The police accident report concluded Boeheim’s driving was “not reckless, unreasonable or with gross negligence.” Also, speed was not a contributing factor, even though the black boxes in both vehicles indicated both cars were traveling just above the speed limit. There was no evidence drugs or alcohol.

(25) UCF 58, (19) CINCINNATI 55: B.J. Taylor scored 22 points and the Knights (23-6, 13-4 American Athletic) held off the Bearcats (25-5, 14-3) at Orlando, Florida.

(21) WISCONSIN 65, IOWA 45: Ethan Happ had 21 points and 14 rebounds in his final home game to help the Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) beat the Hawkeyes (21-9, 10-9).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(18) SYRACUSE 67, VIRGINIA 57: Digna Strautmane scored 14 points and the Orange (23-7) beat Virginia (12-19) in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Syracuse will face No. 16 Miami in the quarterfinals Friday.

(20) ARIZONA STATE 66, COLORADO 49: Courtney Ekmark scored 18 points and the Sun Devils (20-9) defeated the Buffaloes (12-18) in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament at Las Vegas.

Ekmark hit six 3-pointers for the Sun Devils, who will play UCLA on Friday in the quarterfinals.

NORTH CAROLINA 80, GEORGIA TECH 73: Leah Church scored 20 points and Jocelyn Jones had 14 – both career highs – as the Tar Heels (18-13) beat the Yellow Jackets (17-13) in the second round of the ACC tournament.

The Tar Heels next face top-seeded and fourth-ranked Notre Dame.

