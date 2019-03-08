BOSTON — If Thursday’s game had happened in the postseason, it would have been immortalized. Pictures, posters and maybe even T-shirts marking the Bruins improbable 4-3 comeback win over the Panthers would have popped up for sale all over Boston.

But even though it only happened in March, it seemed to raise the temperature of this current Bruins hot streak to a new threshold. It feels like the kind of run and kind of wins, teams have in the midst of special seasons.

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron scores the first of his two third-period goals at 8:50 to tie the game at 2 on Thursday night against Florida. He scored the winning goal with 6.7 seconds left. Associated Press/Mary Schwalm

To recap, with two of their best scorers – David Pastranak and Jake DeBrusk – sidelined with injuries, the Bruins fell behind 2-0. If that wasn’t enough to deflate most teams, erasing that deficit only to fall behind again might have. But the Bruins trailed 3-2 with a minute left and scored twice to win in regulation.

“We know we have a special group, we know we have a good team and a really good atmosphere in the room. Guys get along really well,” Brad Marchand said. “But, we’re not going to win all those games, we can’t continue to get down two-nothing and expect to win each game, but you do have to be able to come back in games like that.”

Charlie McAvoy still seemed to be convincing himself it actually happened.

“Man, what an exciting game. Kind of felt like it had everything. What an effort by us,” he said. “It’s just this team, you know. No one ever says die. … What a great effort by our team. Everybody played their part tonight. No one quit, all the way down to the last buzzer. What an exciting game.”

Given the way Boston has played since mid-January (14-0-4), the final sequence while logically shocking wasn’t entirely unexpected. It’s the same team that erased a two-goal deficit to beat Carolina and thoroughly dominated first-place Tampa Bay a week ago.

“The way that we’ve been playing is always finding ways and it’s not always going to be perfect, it’s not always going to be your best game, but you’re one shot away from being back in the game,” said Patrice Bergeron, who had a short-handed goal to tie the game at 2-2 and the decisive goal with 6.7 seconds left. “That’s what we talked about in the third. I thought we were better but then giving up that third goal, we could have crumbled but we stuck with it and we found a way.”

Bergeron had skated long shifts directly before each of the Panthers’ successful second-period power plays, so he was on the bench for both goals.

Even down a man, Bergeron’s presence can often set a tone and settle things down. His short-handed goal tied the game at 2-2 in the third period and his leadership, even on the bench, helped spur the comeback, according to Coach Bruce Cassidy.

Bruins forward David Backes, who spent most of his career in St. Louis, marveled at seeing him up close.

“Being in the West when he was in the East, there was a little bit of appreciation but you didn’t get to see him as frequently,” he said. “Being on the same team with him every day to see what he does behind the scenes, the way he works on the ice and the way he produces and he’s been clutch. He’s certainly up there. He’s a guy if you had to start a team, if he’s not the first on your list, I’d be pretty impressed with who else you’re putting in front of him.”

Backes could have been describing his team. On any list of who is playing the best in the NHL right now, if the Bruins aren’t first on the list, it would take somebody pretty impressive to be in front of them.

